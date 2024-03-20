Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $248.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $248.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

