Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $187.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

