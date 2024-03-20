Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.01

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.01 and traded as high as $59.90. Swisscom shares last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 17,790 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $309.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

