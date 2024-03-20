Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.42

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.44 ($0.07). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 310,086 shares.

Synairgen Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.90 and a beta of -2.23.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

