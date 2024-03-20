T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $204,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00.

On Friday, February 16th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $55,770.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 381 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $22,551.39.

On Saturday, January 27th, T Christopher Uchida sold 214 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $12,867.82.

On Wednesday, January 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

On Monday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 376 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $20,495.76.

Palomar stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $86.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,261 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

