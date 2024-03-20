T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $34,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

