Tamir Peres Sells 3,545 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Herc by 152.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Herc

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.