Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) COO Seshadri Neervannan Sells 4,879 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $149,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 237,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

