TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,414,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

