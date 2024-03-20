Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.