Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,095 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 153.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $621.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $346.91 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.45.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on NewMarket

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.