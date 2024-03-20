Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,427,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

