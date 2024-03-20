Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

