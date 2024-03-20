Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.21 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,614 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

