Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,082 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Perficient worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perficient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perficient by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Perficient by 10.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

