Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.