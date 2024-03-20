Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $1.14 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.