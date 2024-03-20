Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 109.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after buying an additional 685,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,930,000 after buying an additional 643,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

