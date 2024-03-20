Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 481,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 212,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 96,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

