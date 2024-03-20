Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

TISI opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Team by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Stories

