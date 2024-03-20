Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $3.25 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

TLS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

