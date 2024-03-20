Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $4.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Telos Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TLS stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Telos by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Telos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telos by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

