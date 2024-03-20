Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at $662,642.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,196,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867 over the last ninety days. 33.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.