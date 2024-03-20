Terry Ryan Danku Sells 250,000 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE HWX opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$5.69 and a one year high of C$7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.83.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

