The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AES in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. AES’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AES by 18,927.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 120,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 912,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.