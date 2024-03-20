The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $162.38 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,123,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.