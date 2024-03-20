The Detroit Legal News Company (DTRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on April 20th

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, April 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Detroit Legal News Price Performance

DTRL opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. Detroit Legal News has a 1-year low of $319.00 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.14 and a 200-day moving average of $339.98.

Get Detroit Legal News alerts:

About Detroit Legal News

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.