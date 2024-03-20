The Detroit Legal News Company (DTRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on April 20th

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, April 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Detroit Legal News Price Performance
DTRL opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. Detroit Legal News has a 1-year low of $319.00 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.14 and a 200-day moving average of $339.98.
About Detroit Legal News
