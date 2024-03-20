The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Katrina O’connell Sells 2,724 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katrina O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

