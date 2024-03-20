The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Sarah Gilligan Sells 4,865 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $115,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAP alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPS

Institutional Trading of GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.