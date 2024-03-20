The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $202.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

