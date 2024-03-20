The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KHC opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

