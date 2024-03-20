The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

