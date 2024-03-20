The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $224.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

