The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,290.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,290 ($16.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($16.12). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.42), with a volume of 8,065 shares trading hands.

The Vitec Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £596.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,290 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,290.

About The Vitec Group

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

