Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 33,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $582.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $560.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

