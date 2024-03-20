Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

