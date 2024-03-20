Thomas B. Raterman Purchases 20,460 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RWAY shares. TheStreet lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

