Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.17. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $91.27.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

