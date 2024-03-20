Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $1,816,290.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,232,115 shares in the company, valued at $34,061,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

About Tile Shop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

