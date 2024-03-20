Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,953,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,903.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

