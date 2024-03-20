Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.3 %

DBX stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,973,000 after acquiring an additional 651,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after acquiring an additional 490,484 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after purchasing an additional 227,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

