Topline Capital Management, Ll Purchases 54,183 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 54,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $160,923.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,153,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,275,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 7,242 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $22,232.94.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $111,814.24.
- On Monday, March 11th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 30,100 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,999.00.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44.
- On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52.
- On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.
Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.
