Topline Capital Management, Ll Purchases 54,183 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 54,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $160,923.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,153,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,275,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 7,242 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $22,232.94.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $111,814.24.

On Monday, March 11th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 30,100 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,999.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

PaySign Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PaySign by 23.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PaySign by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PaySign

About PaySign

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.