Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.31

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.31 and traded as high as $30.62. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 23,587 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTP. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 54.9% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

