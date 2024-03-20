Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.31

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.31 and traded as high as $30.62. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 23,587 shares.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.