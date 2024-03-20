Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.09.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $256.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $259.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.