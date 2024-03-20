TransAlta (TSE:TA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.47

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 144664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.80.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.71.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4703219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.