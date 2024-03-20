Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 186 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

