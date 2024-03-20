Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Raised to $16.50

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $16.25 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

TFPM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,146.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

