Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 7.3 %

TUP stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 718,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540,192 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 561,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 504,934 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

