Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Insider Plano Lorenzo De Buys 15,043 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $501.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 189,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at $809,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 208,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

