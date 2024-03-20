U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

USB stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $414,174,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.